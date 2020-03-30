Saints star, Tom Dempsey, tests positive for coronavirus at New Orleans nursing home

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS- Former New Orleans Saints placekicker Tom Dempsey has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Advocate.

His daughter, Ashley Dempsey, confirmed that he contracted the virus during the outbreak at Lambeth House Senior Living Center in New Orleans.

The 73-year-old football star, who has been battling Alzheimer's and dementia is now wrestling with symptoms of the respiratory disease caused by the virus, COVID-19.

His medical team at Tulane University Medical Center felt that his oxygen levels were adequate, and because Dempsey can’t feed himself, the decision was made to send him back to the nursing care section at Lambeth House, Ashley Dempsey said.

His positive test result came back Saturday and his daughter explained that his symptoms have been relatively mild; caretakers have been able to control his fever with Tylenol.

Dempsey is most widely known for kicking a 63-yard field goal as time expired to give the Saints a 19–17 win over the Detroit Lions on November 8, 1970 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.

Throughout his NFL career he played for the New Orleans Saints (1969–1970), Philadelphia Eagles (1971–1974), Los Angeles Rams (1975–1976), Houston Oilers (1977) and Buffalo Bills (1978–1979).