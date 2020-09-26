Football returns but LSU is, for the most part, eerily quiet

BATON ROUGE - It's game day!

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a little taste of "normal" returns Saturday: College football and LSU game day. Although, the first home game of the season is far from normal.

Tiger Stadium will only be at 25% capacity. There is no tailgating.

Masks are required on campus.

VIRTUAL: Click here to watch the LSU band march down Victory Hill. This tradition is being missed this year, but the video is made up of a march into the stadium from the record 2019 season.

See the strange scenes below.

Glad to be back ?? Less than 90 minutes until kickoff between #LSU and Mississippi State @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/IHWGOI30Cd — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 26, 2020

A very light crowd here for the Tiger Walk, but it’s Gameday #LSU pic.twitter.com/vGrlzP9ezt — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) September 26, 2020

QB1 @MylesBrennan takes the field ahead of his first start #LSU pic.twitter.com/YIYBJG8BBN — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 26, 2020

Myles Brennan gets announced as the starter in Tiger Stadium and for the first time today we get some crowd noise. #LSU @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/IIzoAxxquZ — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 26, 2020