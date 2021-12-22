47°
Food, toy distribution event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

Source: Tara Wicker
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Tara Wicker, President & CEO of The W Consulting Group announced Wednesday the first Annual Community Give Back Food & Toy Distribution event.

Tara Wicker, President & CEO of The W Consulting Group, and community partners for the first Community “Give Back” Food & Toy Distribution have collaborated to provide resources, training, and opportunities to communities and families in need.

The first Community “Give Back” Toy & Food Distribution will be held on Wednesday, from 12 noon to 5 p.m., at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church (1564 Nicholson Drive).

As long as supplies last, boxes of food and donated new, Christmas toys will be given to children and families who need them.

