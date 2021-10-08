Food Network reportedly parts ways with Bobby Flay

One of the Food Network's most popular celebrity chefs is parting ways with the channel that helped make him a household name.

According to Variety, Superstar chef Bobby Flay is leaving the Food Network after a 27-year partnership.

Flay and Food Network have reportedly been attempting to come to a resolution over a new contract for some time and Variety's sources say it was the Food Network that finally ended the negotiations.

Sources also say the decision came as a result of an inability to agree on the contract's financial terms.

Flay has been a major feature of the cable channel's lineup since 1994, starring in a slew of series that do well with viewers.

Some of his most popular series are 'Beat Bobby Flay' and 'Grillin’ and Chillin.’ He's also often featured as a guest star on other series, such as 'Chopped' and 'Iron Chef America.'

Appearing on such a wide range of the Network's shows over the years left Flay with a loyal fan base.

In 2015, he was the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first TV chef to receive such an honor.

Whether partnered with the Food Network or another agency, the famous chef's fans eagerly await his next venture in Hollywood's food scene.