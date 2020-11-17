Food distribution sites in Baton Rouge to include fresh produce, turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

BATON ROUGE - Several food distribution sites will be set up across Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 21, for families to pick up various types of foods free of charge.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has teamed up with the Louisiana National Guard and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to host a drive-thru distribution site for up to 1,000 families.

The event will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Cortana Mall, located at 9401 Cortana Place.

The second distribution site includes fresh produce specifically for students in the capital region.

This drive-thru event will take place from 10 a.m. through noon on Saturday at Capitol High School, which is located at 100 N 23rd St.

The fresh produce distribution event is hosted by the following businesses, organizations, and individuals:

The Capital Area American Heart Association, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, HealthyBR, LSU Health, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health, Top Box Foods, Baton Roots, Healthcare Centers in Schools, The Huey and Angela Wilson Foundation, Healthy Blue, Home Bank, Capital One, CSRS, Hancock Whitney, and Baker Donelson.

The third and last food distribution site Saturday, hosted by Kalexis Boutique, will be handing out turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Over 250 turkeys will be distributed from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. at Legacy on 14th, located at 1116 S 14th St.