Food distribution event to take place in Livingston, Saturday

2 hours 11 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, July 30 2021 Jul 30, 2021 July 30, 2021 6:29 AM July 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of food distribution

LIVINGSTON - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is hosting a free food distribution event Saturday. 

The event is open to the public, and organizers say there are no income limits or residency restrictions. 

On the Food Bank's Facebook page, organizers said, "The Food Bank will be bringing more food than previously, but please arrive early as the demand for food is very high."

The distribution will take place at The Church in Livingston (26490 South Frost Road) starting at 8 a.m.

