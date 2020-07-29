81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Food distribution event to take place at Perkins Road BREC site, Friday

1 hour 51 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 July 29, 2020 7:22 AM July 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The United cajun navy is partnering with the East Baton Rouge Council On Aging to distribute 5,000 boxes of produce/vegetables and 5,000 gallons of milk and facemasks on Friday, July 31.

The food distribution even will take place at BREC's Olympia Stadium, which is located at 7211 Perkins Road.

It will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days