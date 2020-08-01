85°
Food distribution event at Perkins Road BREC site, Friday
BATON ROUGE - The United cajun navy is partnering with the East Baton Rouge Council On Aging to distribute 5,000 boxes of produce/vegetables and 5,000 gallons of milk and facemasks on Friday, July 31.
The food distribution event will take place at BREC's Olympia Stadium, which is located at 7211 Perkins Road.
It will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon.
