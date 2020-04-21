Food bank continues mobile distribution locations amid coronavirus

GONZALES - Vital help came to Ascension Parish Tuesday in the form of food. To reach all those in need, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has been making stops in different areas it covers.

With the help of volunteers and the National Guard, the food bank was able to meet registered clients at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales. Clients lined up to receive a box of supplies consisting of dry goods, frozen meat, and fruit. The food bank's Ascension Parish member agencies have recently closed out of an abundance of caution for their volunteers. The food bank says a lot of seniors operate the agencies and are in the most at-risk group for coronavirus.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank helped 1,500 families Tuesday. More distribution dates are scheduled for the near future.