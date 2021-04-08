Folsom woman accused of stabbing LSU student bonds out of jail

HAMMOND - Over the weekend, a Southeastern Louisiana University student was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a Louisiana State University student, according to reporters with The Daily Star.

The news outlet says 18-year-old Elizabeth Grace Johnson, a Folsom resident who attends Southeastern Louisiana University, was arrested for her alleged role in the stabbing of LSU student, Draven Upchurch.

Authorities say Upchurch was stabbed multiple times, and a statement from his mother confirmed that the wounds impacted his lungs, stomach, and colon. She added that Upchurch was rushed to North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, where he underwent a nearly four-hour long surgical procedure.

According to Michael Beckner, a representative of Southeastern Louisiana University, a third party alerted authorities to the disturbance in Louisiana Hall about 3:30 a.m., Saturday, April 3.

After making their way to the scene of the crime, authorities arrested Johnson and brought her to the parish jail, Beckner said.

Johnson, who was charged with aggravated battery, has since bonded out of jail.

The incident remains under investigation.