Following successful cardiovascular procedure, Prince Philip moved to private hospital

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

LONDON, England - Buckingham Palace released a Friday (March 5) morning statement following 99-year-old Prince Philip's recent heart procedure, stating that he is being transferred to another facility.

According to CNN, the Duke of Edinburgh was moved to the King Edward VII private hospital in London on Friday morning, after a "successful" heart procedure on Thursday.

The move is the second in less than a week for Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

He was transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, which is also in London, on Monday for continued treatment of an infection and what the Palace said would be testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

On Thursday, however, the palace confirmed that the Prince had undergone a heart procedure at St. Bartholomew's Hospital.

"Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning," Friday's statement read.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days."

Philip was first admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on February 16 "after feeling unwell," and the Palace later confirmed he was being treated for an infection.