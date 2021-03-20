Following probation decision, OSU makes abrupt decision to reconvene about F. King Alexander

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State University Board of Trustees announced on Saturday that they will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in a public session to discuss and decide on what action to take regarding President F. King Alexander’s "leadership".

OSU released a statement on the university's website saying:

As part of the agenda, the board may hold an executive session, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(b) to consider the dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent who does not request an open hearing and pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(i) to review and evaluate the employment-related performance of the chief executive officer of any public body, a public officer, employee or staff member who does not request an open hearing. The board may also hold an executive session, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(f), to consider information or records that are exempt by law from public inspection.

The meeting held virtually through a remote conferencing service.

This meeting comes after President Alexander was put on probation on Wednesday, March 17 following the LSU Title IX report.