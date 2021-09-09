Following Ida's impact on Louisiana, just over 230k still awaiting power restoration

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, Louisiana utility company Demco says 82 percent of its customers have power.

Eleven days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, both Demco and Entergy are issuing reports that indicate they're making headway in restoring power to the region.

Entergy, which serves more than one million customers in Louisiana, reported Tuesday that electricity has been restored to roughly 60% of customers who lost power during Ida, more than 535,000 of 902,000.

Early Thursday morning, just over 230,000 utility customers in Louisiana are awaiting power restoration.

Both energy companies continue to explain that areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ida will take more time to see power restoration carried out. Some residents in these areas may not have lights and AC until the end of September.

Those without power for such an extensive period of time in the region's often dangerously hot weather may find themselves in a difficult situation, and power companies are asking locals to be as patient as they can while restoration efforts continue.

Touching on this, Demco said Tuesday, "Restoration of the electric grid is a multi-step process after a severe storm such as Hurricane Ida. Major transmission must be restored in order to distribute large amounts of power through Louisiana, along with replacing hundreds of power poles and thousands of miles of power lines in hard to reach areas. Mutual assistance crews are here helping, but this is a lengthy process. We sympathize with your frustration, and ask for your continued patience."

On its Facebook page, Entergy also explained why it may take longer for certain areas to see power restored.

As Louisiana awaits full power restoration and continues to move forward in post-Hurricane recovery, eligible residents are encouraged to make use of local and federal aid.

