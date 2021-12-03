Following home demolition, squatter returns to property living in tents

Residents of a neighborhood in Livingston are demanding the parish do something about a squatter living on their street.

It all began in 2018 when the abandoned home behind Ashley Porche-Greco's house became inhabited by squatters. The home was cited for multiple issues, including a makeshift sewer system. After a lengthy battle, the home was condemned and demolished.

For ten months all was well until one of the squatters returned in October. This time setting up tents where the house used to stand.

“We thought maybe it would just be temporary and here we are and he’s still there," Porche-Greco said. "One tent became two tents and two tents became an extra little storage area."

According to her, the property he's living on is actually owned by his family.

“They say he doesn’t have anywhere to go but in the ten months that he was gone, we know from local talk that he had a home to stay in," Porche-Greco said. "Why can’t they offer him somewhere to stay? If you really care, help him."

She also says it's illegal for someone to live in a tent in a residential neighborhood.

“That’s not my goal, is to be ugly," Porche-Greco said. "It’s just we own this home, and we’ve been here for three years and it’s just sad to see.”

That's why this time around, the whole neighborhood is teaming up to put an end to the situation at the next town hall meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 9.

“I’m really grateful that next week, when this town hall meeting takes place, that I won’t be standing there by myself," Porche-Greco said. "That we have come together as a neighborhood to say, 'Hey, this isn’t acceptable.'"

The mayor of Livingston, JT Taylor, confirmed it is illegal to live in a temporary structure, such as a tent. However, he is unsure if the rule applies to the squatter since he's living on property that is owned by his family.