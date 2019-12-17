Latest Weather Blog
Following death of highway worker, LA DOTD vows to boost safety measures
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's transportation department says it is boosting safety measures at its roadwork sites.
Agency secretary Shawn Wilson announced the upgrades at a ceremony Monday honoring West Monroe area employee Johnny Cole, who was killed on the job this summer. Wilson says his department will require a “spotter” on two-person crews to watch traffic.
A cone will be placed further back from a work zone, equipped with an alarm that sounds if hit.
The agency also is buying 70 trailers with flashing arrows to place in work zones, designed to absorb the impact from a crash before it reaches a work crew.
It also is changing the color of safety vests and uniforms and upgrading its emergency lighting to brighter, more visible colors.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Yang Yang the Panda predicts peachbowl winner
-
Severe weather impacts Alexandria and other areas
-
Judge halts planned vote on Ascension Parish sewer deal
-
59-year-old woman killed in mobile home after tornado tears through multiple parishes...
-
Inspired by Burrow's speech, man donates winnings from Heisman bet to young...