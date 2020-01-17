Follow the LSU Tigers to the White House with 2une In!

As the entire nation continues to congratulate LSU on their big win, even the White House is joining in on the celebration.

President Trump invited the football team to the White House and the players are poised to meet with him, Friday morning.

News 2's Sydney Kern is in Washington D.C. to keep track of what's happening throughout the team's whirlwind trip to the nation's capital.

On Friday, the team took to the streets early, beginning their morning at the National Museum of African American History and Culture followed by a tour of the White House and a meeting with the President.

After the team meets with President Trump and enjoys a few more historic sites, they'll return home to take the lead in Saturday's National Championship parade on LSU campus.

WBRZ will keep you up to date with every event on WBRZ, WBRZ + and right here, online!