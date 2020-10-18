Folks flock to the polls on the second day of early voting in Livingston Parish

Day two of early voting is underway, and in Livingston Parish folks say the early voting process is smooth sailing.



"The biggest issue we've had if you want to call it that is that the line looks worse than it is. We can only fit so many people in the room with the voting machines, so the line will stretch out into the parking lot," said the Registrar of Voters, Jared Andrews.



If you ask the early voters standing in line at the Livingston Parish Library, you'll find that many people are on the same page.



"Only way you can affect your government leaders is by voting for the people that identify with what you think they should be doing," said Kelly.



On the first day of early voting, more than 1,600 people came to vote at the Livingston Parish Library, and Andrews says he's expecting even more.



"The 1,600 a day here is pretty high. I don't know if it's a record for one day. Add the fact that we're going to be doing this for 10 days, and we're going to break every early voting record we've had," said Andrews.



As officials continue to handle election logistics, they're urging people to vote before November 3rd.



So far, more than 2,600 people made their way to the polls on the first day of early voting in Livingston Parish.



To find early voting locations click here: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting