Latest Weather Blog
Folks can fish for free in Louisiana on Saturday, Sunday
BATON ROUGE (AP) — For those who like to fish or those who might want to just try it out, this weekend could be your opportunity to do so in Louisiana for free.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries invites residents and visitors to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
“Each year we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” said LDWF Secretary Rob Shadoin. “If you are an angler, please bring family and friends and introduce them to Louisiana’s great fishing.”
While a fishing license is not required, all fishing other regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions, will remain in effect during the event.
Trending News
For an added bonus, the department has stocked adult-sized catfish at 17 ponds across the state as part of the Get Out and Fish! Program.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court decision could mean changes for Louisiana's voting map
-
'Suitcase bandits' caught on camera using luggage to shoplift from Hammond Dollar...
-
Iberville Sheriff's Office steps in to help White Castle Police as budget...
-
Visible progress as DOTD makes big changes to highly trafficked I-10 off-ramp
-
Man booked for infant son's murder was out on bond in child...
Sports Video
-
LSU blasts 4 homers in 13-7 win over Oregon State to advance...
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season