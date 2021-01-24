Foggy overnight, periods of rain on Monday

Tonight and Tomorrow:



** A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 6AM Monday morning for: Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James, St. Mary and Tangipahoa parishes. Be aware of dense fog, especially overnight into Monday morning. Visibility could be reduced to 1/4 mile or less.

Tonight, clouds will stick around with areas of dense fog developing overnight. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Monday will begin with clouds and morning fog, then scattered to widespread showers will begin to move in around noon. Periods of rain will continue into Monday night. Highs will run well above average, in the mid-upper 70s.





Looking Ahead:





Our next best chance for rain will be on Monday as a cold front tracks across the region. Scattered to numerous showers will begin late Monday morning, continuing through Monday night. This front will begin to slow down over southeast Louisiana, keeping a slight chance of rain in the forecast on Tuesday. Tuesday night, into Wednesday rain will become more widespread once again, before we finally begin to dry out on Thursday.





Rainfall amounts through Wednesday will likely add up near an inch on average across much of southeast Louisiana.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





