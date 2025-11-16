Foggy Mornings and Near-Record Heat Ahead for Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge will continue its run of unusually warm, dry November weather this week, with foggy mornings and several days coming close to long-standing temperature records.

Dense fog was an issue this morning, and more patchy to dense fog is expected tonight and again early in the week—especially along river basins and areas north of the city. Drivers heading into the metro should be prepared for sudden drops in visibility.

Afternoon highs will soar well above normal through Thursday. While no records are forecast to be broken, several days will come close:

Normal highs for mid-November are in the low 70s, making this stretch 10–15 degrees warmer than average.

The warm pattern is paired with continued dry weather. High pressure and an upper-level ridge will keep the region largely rain-free through midweek—an unwelcome trend for the ongoing drought and for areas dealing with fires in and near the Atchafalaya Basin. The combination of smoke and fog may even trigger pockets of super fog in those locations overnight or early in the morning.

Rain chances don’t increase until late week, when a developing system could bring the next opportunity for meaningful precipitation Thursday through Saturday.