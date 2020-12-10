Foggy Friday morning, batches of rain this weekend

Another batch of fog is expected into Friday morning. Two periods of rain will need to be dodged if you have outdoor plans this weekend.

The Next 24 Hours: Skies will remain clear early but light south winds and increasing low-level moisture will setup for dense fog formation into the morning hours. Visibilities could be below one mile, especially north of I-10 so you may want to leave extra time for the morning drive. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect from 2am – 9am Friday.

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Take it easy driving and check with @WBRZtraffic for updates. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/YWityT2tqP — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) December 10, 2020

Low temperatures will stop in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will increase through Friday as high temperatures abate in the low 70s. If a stray shower can develop before sunset, it should stay west of the Mississippi River.

After That: Pockets of rain will develop along and just ahead of an approaching cold front Saturday night into the early morning hours. Some clearing will occur for the afternoon as high temperatures chug back into the 70s. However, a deep feed of moisture and a second cold front will churn up more clouds and another round of showers on Sunday.

In fact, some of the showers could be on the heavy side. Cooler air will arrive after this system swings through by Monday morning. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Light winds and clear skies will support fog into Friday morning. As the fog dissipates on Friday morning, low clouds may takes its place due to a continued increase of low level moisture. This process will take much of the day and an absence of any significant lift in the atmosphere will likely subdue any precipitation. A cold front will push through the region on Saturday morning and provide enough lift for scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. The associated upper level trough will move through by midday and allow some sunshine to return with cooler temperatures overnight into Sunday. The next upper level trough will then drive a second cold front into the region. This system will insert plenty of moisture into the atmosphere and provide enough lift for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday. A cooler air mass will move in behind this front leading to below average temperatures through much of next week. Models do indicate some lingering low level moisture so some cloud cover is noted each day in the forecast. Another pair of fast moving disturbances are pegged for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Availability of deep moisture for these systems is questionable so the chance for rain is there but held low for now.

