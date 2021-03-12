Foggy and frizzy Friday forecast

Happy Friday!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: A bit foggy and frizzy out there this morning. Summer-like humidity has returned with dew points in the 60s. Any fog out there will lift as the sun comes up this morning and temperatures will warm into the low 80s this afternoon. The frizzy hair won’t go anywhere… check out the haircast!

Up Next: Temperatures will start out near 60 degrees on Saturday and top out near 80 degrees. Rain chances remain very low. Our next chance to see showers and storms will come along a slow-moving cold front on Sunday and Monday. Now that we have had a southerly breeze for almost a week, the Gulf moisture is building up. The cold front will not be very strong, but it will be enough to spark up some shower activity. Since it will be moving slow, the rainy conditions will linger into Monday too. Neither day will be a total washout. The second half of next week will be cooler and drier. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

This weekend we spring forward and turn the clocks ahead one hour at 2 am on Sunday. Here are a few reminders:

