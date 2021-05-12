Florida woman trespasses at high school to gain Instagram followers, police say

MIAMI - A woman has been charged and ordered to stay away from a Miami high school after trespassing and pretending to be a student in order to gain followers on social media.

According to police, Audrey Nicole Francisquini, 28, entered American Senior High School on Monday, portraying herself as a student. When confronted by security, she said she was looking for the registration office.

Instead of heading for the office, she confronted multiple students as they were trying to enter a classroom. Upon said confrontation, she handed the students flyers with her social media username printed on them.

Eventually, Francisquini was surrounded by security and police officers. She walked out of the school exit doors and to the street, ignoring the officers' calls for her to stop.

Officials were able to locate Francisquini via social media and her driver's license. She was arrested at her home in Miami without incident and charged for burglary of an occupied dwelling, trespassing an educational institution and resisting an officer.