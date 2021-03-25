Florida woman claims she was stuck in sewer system for 3 weeks, survived off a can of ginger ale

Photo: WEAR-TV

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A Florida woman told authorities she lived off a can of ginger ale for three weeks while she was lost inside the city's sewer system.

Lyndsey Kennedy, 43, was rescued from a storm drain on Tuesday morning. She claims she found a doorway while swimming in a pond on March 3, and was curious of where it led to.

Kennedy got lost in a series of tunnels that followed, and had been looking for a way out for approximately three weeks. At some point, she found an unopened can of ginger ale, which she claims saved her life.

On Tuesday, she claims she saw light from a storm drain and yelled for help. Kennedy was eventually rescued from the drain that same day.

A police report states Kennedy's mother was contacted. She confirmed that Kennedy had a history of mental illness and drug use.

According to multiple sources, Kennedy is now out of the hospital and home safe.