Florida woman: Airline told me to flush pet hamster

MIAMI (AP) - A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down a toilet at the airport because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.
Spirit Airlines denies telling Belen Aldecosea to flush the hamster named Pebbles. She says she did flush Pebbles, after running out of other options.
The Miami Herald reports that before Aldecosea flew home from college to South Florida, she twice called Spirit Airlines to ensure she could bring Pebbles, her pet dwarf hamster. No problem, the airline told her.
But Spirit refused to allow the animal on the flight at the Baltimore airport.
