Florida teen survives major brain injury after being hit with anchor

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old Florida boy has made a miraculous recovery after a freak accident involving a boat anchor.

Caleb Bennett was with his friends and bother when the anchor slipped from the back of their boat, according to CNN. The line holding it pulled tight, and the anchor swung back and hit Caleb's head.

At the time, his parents were celebrating their wedding anniversary in the Bahamas. After the accident, the boy was rushed into emergency surgery at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Kelli Bennet told CNN she got the news while sitting alone.

"Needless to say, I kind of lost it," Kelli said.

Doctors put Caleb into a medically induced coma, and his parents were told he might never speak or walk again. Caleb beat the odds, however, and within five days he was back on his feet.

After his accident, his friends gave him a new nickname: "Anchorman."