Parent outraged with comment written by teacher on student's assignment
PANAMA CITY, FL - An outraged mother in Florida is calling for action against her child's teacher for her comments on an assignment.
To mark a failing grade, the teacher wrote "WTF is this?" on the paper. The school's principal says he spoke with teacher, who admitted it was a mistake and apologized.
The school district and human resources are investigating the incident.
The principal is assuring the community the school with strive to do better.
