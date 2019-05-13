Florida shooting reportedly involving local rapper NBA YoungBoy

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Police are investigating a shootout near one of President Donald Trump's resorts in Florida that left one man dead and a woman wounded.

The man killed has been identified as 43-year-old Muhammed Jrati.

According to WPLG in Miami a 19-year-old woman was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital. Witnesses said the woman was the girlfriend of rapper NBA YoungBoy whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. NBA YoungBoy was scheduled to perform Sunday at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens.

Media outlets report the shooting happened Sunday afternoon near the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach. The president was not there and it did not appear to have a political connection.



There were reports of a second and possibly related shooting on a nearby causeway.



Media outlets reported that one person died and others were wounded outside a rental car facility near the Trump property. Witnesses told the Miami Herald it was a result of an argument.



The Herald also reported the situation apparently has some connection to the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Authorities said four individuals were detained after a car that left Sunny Isles was found at Gate 5 of the Rolling Loud music festival but their names have not been released.