Florida school finds bearded dragon in student's backpack

Tuesday, September 10 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Bay County School District

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - A Florida school district says an unusual passenger was found in a student's backpack.

In a Facebook post, Bay County School District officials say they found a bearded dragon in the middle school student's backpack Monday. The school says they put the reptile in a box until an adult could take him home.

The student said they brought the lizard, named Jango, to school because they didn't want him to be sad home alone all day. The school reminded parents to check their children's backpacks before sending them out the door.

