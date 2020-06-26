84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida reports nearly 9,000 more coronavirus cases

43 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, June 26 2020 Jun 26, 2020 June 26, 2020 10:35 AM June 26, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

FLORDIA - As many states see an uptick in coronavirus cases, CNN reports that Florida's Department of Health says the state has at least 8,942 new cases of Covid-19, bringing its total to 122,960.

The new data, which was released by the state Friday morning, is the highest single-day reporting of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, Florida reported 5,004 new cases of coronavirus.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days