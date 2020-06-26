84°
Florida reports nearly 9,000 more coronavirus cases
FLORDIA - As many states see an uptick in coronavirus cases, CNN reports that Florida's Department of Health says the state has at least 8,942 new cases of Covid-19, bringing its total to 122,960.
The new data, which was released by the state Friday morning, is the highest single-day reporting of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.
Yesterday, Florida reported 5,004 new cases of coronavirus.
