Florida reports nearly 9,000 more coronavirus cases

FLORDIA - As many states see an uptick in coronavirus cases, CNN reports that Florida's Department of Health says the state has at least 8,942 new cases of Covid-19, bringing its total to 122,960.

The new data, which was released by the state Friday morning, is the highest single-day reporting of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, Florida reported 5,004 new cases of coronavirus.