Florida reports more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases Friday

Florida reported a spike of 11,433 new coronavirus cases Friday as the state nears a quarter-million total documented cases.

ABC News reports the state's positivity rate was actually down to 12.7 percent on Friday from 18.2 percent the previous day. The latest jump brings the total number of cases in Florida to 244,151.

Miami-Dade County was especially hard hit, reporting 2,360 cases Friday with a positivity rate of 20.2 percent. Federal recommendations suggest states should keep the positivity rate from going over 10 percent.

The state is also reporting 4,203 deaths from the virus, including an 11-year-old girl with underlying conditions who was among the latest fatalities.