Florida Rep Matt Gaetz accused of more inappropriate behavior

A Florida politician accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenager and currently under investigation by the Justice Department is being accused of additional inappropriate behavior, CNN reports.

The news outlet reported Friday that its sources claim Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of Florida's staunch conservatives, allegedly approached other lawmakers to show off photos and videos of naked women he said he'd slept with. The CNN sources added that this behavior allegedly occurred while Gaetz was on the House floor.

According to CNN, "The sources, including two people directly shown the material, said Gaetz displayed the images of women on his phone and talked about having sex with them. One of the videos showed a naked woman with a hula hoop, according to one source.

"It was a point of pride," one of the sources said of Gaetz."

The pictures he allegedly showed to fellow lawmakers are not believed to be connected to the Department of Justice's current investigation into Gaetz.

Instead, federal investigators are reportedly attempting to learn whether or not the 38-year-old politician engaged in a relationship with a woman that began when she was 17 years of age and whether his involvement with other young women broke federal sex trafficking and prostitution laws.

In any case, Gaetz continues to deny all allegations against him, saying "no part of the allegations against me are true."

In fact, he claims to be the victim of an extortion plot that the FBI is separately investigating.

He explained, "Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI's direction to catch these criminals."

Some of Gaetz's fellow Republicans in Congress defended him and spoke out on his behalf, including both Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

CNN reports that House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday there were "serious implications" involving the DOJ allegations, adding that he would remove Gaetz from the Judiciary Committee if they were proven true.

"I haven't heard anything from the DOJ or others, but I will deal with it if anything comes to be true" McCarthy said in response to a question from a CNN reporter at a town hall event in Iowa.