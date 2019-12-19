32°
Florida officials discover body of deceased man U.S. Coast Guard had been searching for
NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast guard says a missing person they'd been searching for in the water near Goose Creek Bay, Florida was found deceased, Wednesday evening.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recovered a body matching the description of Ricky Charles Clifton near the last known location of his capsized vessel. Coroners later confirmed Clifton's identity.
The Coast Guard had been searching for Clifton since Wednesday morning, when his boat was found capsized in Goose Creek Bay.
