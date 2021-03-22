Florida officers shoot pepper balls into spring break crowds to enforce emergency curfew

Photo: News Nation Now

MIAMI BEACH - Police fired pepper balls into large gatherings of spring break revelers who officials said were out of control over the weekend.

The crackdown came hours after Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber declared a state of emergency and set an 8 p.m. curfew, saying the crowds of people who refused to follow local coronavirus restrictions were "more than we can handle."

Hundreds of people remained in the streets past curfew Saturday night, prompting police to use sirens and pepper balls, a chemical irritant fired like paint balls.

Just waiting for the Covid spikes, again... pic.twitter.com/xwKS3FeGec — Marti (@Marti_444) March 21, 2021

Many people fled and at least a dozen were arrested shortly after the curfew took effect. The Miami Beach Police Department said it arrested more than 50 people in total over the weekend.

#YourMBPD is working hard to keep our community safe. Since Friday, we have made over 50 arrests and confiscated 8 firearms. We’d like to thank all of our partner law enforcement agencies for their efforts and support. #MBPDprotecting #CollaborationIsKey pic.twitter.com/Vrg9mOFcOy — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 21, 2021

The 8 p.m. curfew will remain in effect until Tuesday.