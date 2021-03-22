Latest Weather Blog
Florida officers shoot pepper balls into spring break crowds to enforce emergency curfew
MIAMI BEACH - Police fired pepper balls into large gatherings of spring break revelers who officials said were out of control over the weekend.
The crackdown came hours after Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber declared a state of emergency and set an 8 p.m. curfew, saying the crowds of people who refused to follow local coronavirus restrictions were "more than we can handle."
Hundreds of people remained in the streets past curfew Saturday night, prompting police to use sirens and pepper balls, a chemical irritant fired like paint balls.
Just waiting for the Covid spikes, again... pic.twitter.com/xwKS3FeGec— Marti (@Marti_444) March 21, 2021
Many people fled and at least a dozen were arrested shortly after the curfew took effect. The Miami Beach Police Department said it arrested more than 50 people in total over the weekend.
#YourMBPD is working hard to keep our community safe. Since Friday, we have made over 50 arrests and confiscated 8 firearms. We’d like to thank all of our partner law enforcement agencies for their efforts and support. #MBPDprotecting #CollaborationIsKey pic.twitter.com/Vrg9mOFcOy— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 21, 2021
The 8 p.m. curfew will remain in effect until Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cortana Mall being torn down as city clears way for new Amazon...
-
Ronnie Anderson, former head of the Louisiana Farm Bureau, recovering at home...
-
All essential workers 16 and up now elegible for COVID vaccines
-
Miami Beach spring break crowds reportedly become unruly amid pandemic
-
US study reveals AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine is 79% effective