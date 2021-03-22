74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Florida officers shoot pepper balls into spring break crowds to enforce emergency curfew

2 hours 10 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, March 22 2021 Mar 22, 2021 March 22, 2021 11:37 AM March 22, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: News Nation Now

MIAMI BEACH - Police fired pepper balls into large gatherings of spring break revelers who officials said were out of control over the weekend.  

The crackdown came hours after Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber declared a state of emergency and set an 8 p.m. curfew, saying the crowds of people who refused to follow local coronavirus restrictions were "more than we can handle."

Hundreds of people remained in the streets past curfew Saturday night, prompting police to use sirens and pepper balls, a chemical irritant fired like paint balls. 

Many people fled and at least a dozen were arrested shortly after the curfew took effect. The Miami Beach Police Department said it arrested more than 50 people in total over the weekend. 

The 8 p.m. curfew will remain in effect until Tuesday. 

