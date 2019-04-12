75°
Florida mom accused when daughter, 2, dies in hot car

2 hours 40 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 April 12, 2019 10:13 AM April 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Pensacola News Journal

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a 36-year-old Florida woman slept as her 2-year-old daughter died in a car parked outside her apartment.
 
The Pensacola News Journal reports Jessica Monell faces charges of homicide-neglect manslaughter, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.
 
Escambia County Sheriff's Maj. Andrew Hobbs says Monell arrived at the Aqua Porta Apartments around 6 a.m. Wednesday and went inside. She left Joy Monell in the car until she woke up shortly before 4 p.m.
 
Hobbs says investigators found three bags containing suspected crystal meth and other drugs in Monell's home.
 
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded a heat index of 82 degrees in Pensacola on Wednesday.
 
A lawyer wasn't listed for Morell.

