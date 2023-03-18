Latest Weather Blog
Florida man sentenced for plot to bomb Target stores
Trending News
OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man who plotted to blow up Target stores along the East Coast has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Authorities said Mark Charles Barnett of Ocala thought the explosions would cause the company's stock to plunge, allowing him to cheaply acquire shares.
Court records show Barnett was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in Ocala. The 50-year-old was convicted in July of attempted arson, possession of an unregistered firearm and making an unregistered firearm.
Barnett was arrested in February 2017 after he offered to pay another man $10,000 to place at least 10 "improvised explosive bombs" disguised in food-item packaging on store shelves from New York to Florida. The man instead gave the devices to federal agents.
Barnett also is a registered sex offender.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Paul Rice publishes heartfelt note to his daughter, Allie, six months after...
-
Lane closures planned next week near 10/12 split as work continues on...
-
Lawyers representing fired teacher challenge her conviction for tirade that went viral
-
Teen allegedly held group captive inside car before gunfire erupted; 11-year-old boy...
-
11-year-old boy dies after shooting off Glen Oaks Drive; 17-year-old booked for...
Sports Video
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...