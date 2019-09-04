96°
Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man parked his Smart car in his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian.
In a Facebook post , Jessica Eldridge said her husband Patrick Eldridge was "afraid his car might blow away" so he parked it in their Jacksonville home's kitchen. She wrote on Tuesday that their other car is parked in the garage.
Dorian is skirting Florida's coast, narrowly missing Jacksonville as it heads northward along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.
The Category 2 storm has devastated the Bahamas, where rescue crews have only begun taking the full measure of the damage.
