Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away

44 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 September 04, 2019 1:53 PM September 04, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: @JesJean84
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man parked his Smart car in his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian.
  
In a Facebook post , Jessica Eldridge said her husband Patrick Eldridge was "afraid his car might blow away" so he parked it in their Jacksonville home's kitchen. She wrote on Tuesday that their other car is parked in the garage.

  
Dorian is skirting Florida's coast, narrowly missing Jacksonville as it heads northward along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.
  
The Category 2 storm has devastated the Bahamas, where rescue crews have only begun taking the full measure of the damage.

