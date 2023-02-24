84°
Florida man faces charges after baby dies in hot bedroom
LARGO, Fla. - A Florida man faces charges after his 8-month-old son died while being kept in a sweltering bedroom with no air conditioning.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that 25-year-old William Francis Hendrickson was told by authorities the day before to keep his children in another room.
The baby died on Thursday after being kept in a mobile home bedroom in Largo that was 109 degrees when police arrived.
Authorities say the baby's body temperature was 105.6 degrees. Hendrickson's 2-year-old daughter had to be treated for dehydration.
The children's mother was arrested days earlier on a battery charge.
County child protection investigators did a welfare check on Thursday and told Hendrickson not to leave the children in the bedroom.
He faces charges of aggravated child neglect and aggravated manslaughter.
