Florida man faces charges after baby dies in hot bedroom

5 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, July 29 2017 Jul 29, 2017 July 29, 2017 11:00 AM July 29, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: NBC-2

LARGO, Fla. - A Florida man faces charges after his 8-month-old son died while being kept in a sweltering bedroom with no air conditioning.
  
The Tampa Bay Times reports that 25-year-old William Francis Hendrickson was told by authorities the day before to keep his children in another room.
  
The baby died on Thursday after being kept in a mobile home bedroom in Largo that was 109 degrees when police arrived.
  
Authorities say the baby's body temperature was 105.6 degrees. Hendrickson's 2-year-old daughter had to be treated for dehydration.
  
The children's mother was arrested days earlier on a battery charge.
  
County child protection investigators did a welfare check on Thursday and told Hendrickson not to leave the children in the bedroom.
  
He faces charges of aggravated child neglect and aggravated manslaughter.

