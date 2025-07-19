78°
Latest Weather Blog
Florida man dead in Friday afternoon 18-wheeler overturned, troopers say
PORT ALLEN — A truck driver from Florida died after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned on I-10 Eastbound near Lobdell Highway Friday afternoon, officials confirmed.
Jose Vasquez, 47, of Citrus Springs, Fla. died in the single-vehicle crash around 5:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police said. Vasquez's truck went off the road to the left and into the median, struck the cable barrier and overturned, according to police.
Officials are sill investigating what caused the truck to veer off the road.
Trending News
Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A vehicle drives into a crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30 people,...
-
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Robert
-
New Orleans police officer injured in French Quarter hit-and-run, according to media...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Liberty Patriots
-
LSU picked near the top of SEC preseason rankings