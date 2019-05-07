Florida man charged with DUI after hitting police car with lawnmower

Photo: Miami Herald

HAINES, Fla. - Police arrested a man in Florida after he allegedly wrecked his lawnmower into a cop car while he had alcohol and cocaine in his system.

The Miami Herald reports an officer was inside a business in Haines, Florida when he heard a commotion outside. Outside the building, he found 68-year-old Gary W. Anderson sitting on a lawnmower with a trailer attached. The officer also noticed there was minor damage to the rear of his department vehicle.

Anderson reportedly admitted to the officer he was drunk but denied causing any damage to the police unit. Police said Anderson's demeanor “ranged from laughing to aggressive," and he was unable to complete field sobriety tests.

After failing to give a sufficient breathalyzer sample a the police department, Anderson was taken to an area hospital where he blew more than three times the legal driving limit at .241 BAC. The hospital also found cocaine in Anderson's system.

He allegedly claimed the cocaine had been put inside him by the police and went on a tirade of profanities and racial slurs.

Anderson was charged with a DUI violation and refusal to submit a DUI test after license suspended.