88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida man arrested for threatening others with nunchucks

1 hour 55 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 August 14, 2019 1:25 PM August 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Police say they've arrested a Florida man who's accused of threatening his neighbors with nunchucks and bug spray before cutting his own head when he accidentally hit himself with the weapon.
  
Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan says 61-year-old Larry Adams complained about his neighbor's loud music coming from a car in the parking lot of their Daytona apartment complex.
  
Police say Adams sprayed four of his neighbors with roach spray and swung his nunchucks in a threatening manner and hit himself.
  
Adams is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Volusia County jail records don't list a lawyer for Adams.
  
Neighbor Cici Sylvester tells WOFL she was surprised Adams used a bug spray since she was not a roach.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days