Latest Weather Blog
Florida man arrested for murder one week after being released from jail over coronavirus
TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for murder just a week after he was released from jail as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus.
Joseph Edward Williams was released March 19 after an administrative order aimed at lowering the risk of COVID-19 spread within the Hillsborough County jail, police said. Williams, 26, was being held there on $2,500 bond for felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
But Williams allegedly shot and killed someone in Tampa just seven days later. He was arrested April 13 for second-degree murder, resisting an officer with violence, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said. A judge set bail at $250,000.
Police said Williams has a long criminal history that includes felony burglary and drug convictions.
