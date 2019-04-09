Florida man arrested for abusing young alligator

Photo: USA Today

FORT MYERS - Deputies in Florida have arrested a man after finding multiple videos of him abusing an alligator.

Philip Harris, 19, was arrested following a crime spree reported at Fort Myers Beach on March 28. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Harris alleged stole two cars and dumped them in separate canals, USA Today reports.

When detectives found Harris, they searched his phone and discovered three videos of him abusing an alligator on March 26. In one video, Harris is seen holding the 2-foot animal by the neck.

At some point, Harris tossed the alligator to the ground and pointed a gun at it. The suspect was seen beating the animal with a baseball bat and punching it in the stomach with such force that the animal was launched out of the camera's view.

According to the news outlet, Harris was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 15 for allegedly violating his probation.