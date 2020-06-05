Florida lifts travel restrictions on La. residents

BATON ROUGE - Florida lifted the travel restrictions on Louisiana citizens Friday morning.

La. Attorney General Jeff Landry thanked Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fla. Attorney General Ashley Moody for working with him to lift the travel restrictions for Louisiana citizens during the COVID-19 crisis on Friday.

Florida's Executive Order 20-139 removed Louisiana from the list of states, which forced travelers entering Florida to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days from the time of entry, or for the duration of the person’s stay in Florida."

“I thank Governor DeSantis and General Moody for not only recognizing the success our State has made slowing the spread of the coronavirus but also, and most especially, for removing the travel restrictions that had been placed on Louisiana travelers,” said General Landry.

Now with the travel restrictions lifted, Louisiana citizens can travel to Florida with ease and visit family, conduct business, or get "much-needed" vacations.

Florida still has travel restrictions on residents from Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. The state's decree continues to exempt anyone employed by airlines, as well as those performing military, emergency, or health care services.