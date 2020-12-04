58°
Latest Weather Blog
Florida judge sees no evidence of counting fraud
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida judge said he's seen no evidence of wrongdoing in the vote-counting in Broward County and urged all sides to "ramp down the rhetoric."
Circuit Chief Judge Jack Tuter said during emergency hearing Monday that there is a need to reassure citizens that the integrity of the Florida recount is being protected.
To that point, he urged lawyers for Rick Scott and others representing the Republican and Democratic parties and their candidates as well as the Broward County elections office to agree on some minor additions in security, including the addition of three more law enforcement officers to keep an eye on things.
And the judge says that if anyone any evidence of voter fraud or irregularities, they should report it to law enforcement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Pat's Coats for Kids' annual charity drive culminates in 'Distribution Day'
-
'We can see the end': Louisiana health officials prepare to distribute state's...
-
Major firefighter organizations urge state leaders to prioritize first responders for COVID-19...
-
Louisiana may begin receiving vaccines by January
-
Louisiana to change SNAP schedule
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...