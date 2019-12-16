Florida issues Amber Alert for 2 young children missing in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities are desperately searching for two young children who disappeared over the weekend in Jacksonville, Florida.

Braxton Williams, 6, and his sister Bri'ya Williams, 5, were last seen playing in front of their residence in Jacksonville's Paradise Village mobile home community on Sunday morning. Family members searched for the children before reporting them missing that afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for the children, describing them as "endangered."

"We're not going to spare any expense, the search will continue throughout the night as it's going right now until we find these children," Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Christian Hancock said at a press conference Sunday evening. "We're searching ponds, we're searching trash cans, we're searching everything."

Braxton was wearing a red sweater with blue jeans, while Bri'ya was wearing black leggings and a grey sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front. Braxton has a form of autism called Asperger syndrome but will communicate with others, according to Hancock.

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.