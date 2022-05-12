90°
Florida interior designer lands plane with no experience after pilot falls sick

Thursday, May 12 2022
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A passenger with no flying experience was able to safely land a plane with the help of an air traffic controller after his pilot got sick in the air.

The man, who officials identified as 39-year-old Florida interior designer Darren Harrison, landed the Cessna Grand Caravan carrying himself, another passenger, and the pilot at a local international airport.

Harrison declined interviews with the local media, but his cousin, Matthew Harrison, was shocked to learn his relative was behind the landing.

"I was like 'wait, that's my cousin?'" Matthew told The Post.

Darren is a married father-to-be currently working as a vice president at Sunshine Interiors in Polk County, Florida. 

