Florida inmate charged with sexual battery after being accused of molesting EBRP girls nearly two decades ago

Jason Paul Jensen

BATON ROUGE - A Denham Springs man who is currently behind bars in Florida was being investigated this summer for allegedly sexually assaulting two Baton Rouge girls about twenty years ago. He's now been charged.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officially charged 35-year-old Jason Paul Jensen with sexual battery after two sisters told authorities he'd molested them when they were children.

According to police reports, one victim said when she was six-years-old and Jensen fifteen, he attacked her during a sleepover at her parent's house.

She says Jensen, allegedly snuck into her bedroom, got into bed with her and assaulted her.

According to the victim, she woke up to him molesting her. She says when she screamed, he ran out of the room.

The victim's sister, likewise alleges that nineteen years ago, when she was eight or nine years old Jenson abused her in the same manner.

Jensen is currently incarcerated in Santa Jose County Sheriff's Office Jail (Florida) for aggravated stalking and contempt of court.