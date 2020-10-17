67°
Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19
The Florida Gators' head coach, Dan Mullen tested positive for COVID-19.
Dan Mullen announced Saturday that he tested positive for the coronavirus in a tweet.
This announcement comes a week after officials postponed the game originally set on Saturday, Oct. 17 between LSU and Florida.
Mullen said on Twitter that his positive test has been confirmed, and he is self-isolating from his family and following the guidelines.
